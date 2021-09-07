Hiring of IT Pros at a record high according to Janco
September 07, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsPark City – UT – www.e-janco.com – Janco reports that 2021 YTD job growth exceeds 2020 by 202,800 YTD. According to the latest BLS data analyzed by Janco there are now 3.7 million jobs for IT Professionals in the US. The three-month moving average trend for the creation of IT Pros jobs continues to move up. For 13 months in a row there has been an increase in the number of jobs added to the IT job market. The hiring of IT Pros is robust. This is true across all industries but is focused more on those enterprises that are re-opened.
The CEO of Janco Associates, Inc., Mr. M. Victor Janulaitis said, "An average of 13,000 IT jobs have been added to the IT job market each month of 2021. This number could be greater, but CIOs are having difficulty finding enough candidates who are qualified for positions that they need to fill. Much of the recruiting emphasis is on developers with experience in security/compliance and outward facing Internet based applications. That added to the issue of staff retention is making HR a top priority for CIOs."
The CEO added, "Complications added due to Delta variant delayed move back to the office is having a significant impact on the loss of organizational cohesion. Development and support activities require a high degree of teamwork. WFH has had an adverse impact on many organizations which is driving many of the stay-at-home workers to look for other opportunities." He also said, "We are starting to see salaries move up as organizations are trying to proactively reduce the attrition rates. Many are addressing the ability to let individuals have the option for WFH as a standard fringe benefit."
The full analysis can be found at https://www.e-janco.com/career/employmentdata.html
The CEO added, "With hiring on the rise, we have just updated our IT Hiring Kit. It contains over 312 industry-standard job descriptions, the latest IT salary data, and our exclusive Interview Recruiting and Hiring guide. More information on the IT Hiring kit can be found on our website at https://e-janco.com/ithirepack.htm ". He added, "…we have created a System Analyst job class to our IT Professional Job Family Classification & Pay Grade system. Along with that and our most recent salary survey, we have created several templates for pay grades for the job family. These detailed job descriptions and pay grade templates will be added to the inventory of IT Job descriptions available in the IT Hiring Kit as they are developed."
Janco is an international consulting firm that follows issues that concern CIOs and CFOs and publishes a series of IT and business infrastructure HandiGuides® and Templates including detailed IT Job Descriptions, IT Infrastructure, Policies and Procedures, Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity Template, Security Template, and its semi-annual IT Salary Survey.
Contact Information
Victor Janulaitis
Janco Associates, Inc.
Contact Us
Victor Janulaitis
Janco Associates, Inc.
Contact Us