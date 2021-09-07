MPC Launches an Advanced Medtech Manufacturing Company, MediCA Healthcare
September 07, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Health NewsOro Medonte, ON -Molded Precision Components (MPC) is proud to announce a major milestone in securing the access of essential healthcare supplies to our partners, medical device manufacturers, medical OEMs, frontline workers and the consumer through the launch of a sister company, MediCA Healthcare.
MediCA Healthcare, is our advanced Medtech manufacturing and distribution company focused on providing environmentally sound, high-quality, Canadian sourced products and services with superior value. Our goal is to secure the medical healthcare supply chain in North America.
"It gives us great pleasure to announce that MediCA Healthcare is the newest member of the MPC family. Our advanced manufacturing facility is now operational, with 45,000 square feet of state-of-the-art equipment and capacity," said David Yeaman, President and Owner of MPC.
"MediCA Healthcare will be our presence in the medical contract molding space, as we apply our expertise in advanced engineering, automation and manufacturing to the healthcare sector. MediCA Healthcare will be positioned as an expert manufacturing partner, specializing in precision injection molded parts, while they will also be both a manufacturer and distributor of quality Canadian PPE such as masks, shields, gowns, sanitizer and other liquid products."
Operational focus includes: scientific injection molding; capability to manufacture medical precision components; advanced engineering services to transfer our proven expertise to support your manufacturing process; and cleanroom molding capability.
Current MediCA Healthcare products include:
MOREthan Hand Sanitizer: A proudly Canadian hand sanitizer that is formulated to meet or exceed the specifications outlined in the U.S Pharmacopeia for Pharmaceutical Products. At the same time, a just-in-time manufacturing system that compresses the global supply chain and in doing so will reduce carbon footprint by about 5,000 tonnes annually.
Shield-U Face Shields: The Shield-U face shield is a Class I face shield ideal for healthcare, emergency response and business personnel. Over 27 million PPE face shields have already been delivered to Federal and Provincial government partners.
Reusable N95 Respirator Masks: The Canadian-made PRO+ N95 respirator incorporates the latest manufacturing technologies which have resulable filtration.
Procedural Masks: This includes 3-PLY and PRO+ 4-PLY Masks for Infection Control and procedural applications. All of these masks help set a new standard for Canadian-made - Health Canada registered PPE while solving problems of cost, comfort, and medical waste.
The next exciting phase will be the development of MediCA Park, a sprawling 83-acre property, adjacent to Simcoe County Regional Airport, that will be transformed into a vertically integrated advanced manufacturing ecosystem.
"The last two years have certainly shown us what can happen when Canadian medical organizations are too reliant on offshore suppliers and partners for PPE. MediCA Healthcare is well-positioned to solve these supply chain issues by helping Canadian organizations bring their business closer to home, lowering risk and enabling greater control of quality." said David Mayers, Managing Director of MediCA Healthcare.
"We can help overstretched Canadian organizations protect their supply chain security and lower their costs with world-class plastics moulding capability."
MediCA Healthcare
As a sister company to Molded Precision Components, MediCA Healthcare deploys Industry 4.0 technologies and advanced manufacturing to deliver pharmaceutical quality products and services to the healthcare sectors.
MediCA is focused on bringing essential products and PPE to the market as well as supporting our partners through private label and high-volume liquid manufacturing and packaging. MediCA Healthcare follows Health Canada GMP conditions and operates under MPC.
The MPC Family of Companies inspires sustainable advancement, consistently bettering ourselves, our activities, our community & our environment, delivering excellence for our valued manufacturing partners.
About Molded Precision Components (MPC)
As part of the MPC family of Companies, Molded Precision Components and sister operation MediCA Healthcare deploy Industry 4.0 technologies to deliver precision engineering and contract manufacturing excellence to both automotive and healthcare sectors.
Established in 2006, the business is focused on medium to high-volume component manufacturing for the most challenging of applications and operates to quality standard ISO 9001:2015. In addition to GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certification, Molded Precision Components is ISO/TS 16949 certified for Automotive clients. Likewise, MediCA Healthcare operates under the QA protocols necessary for ISO 13485 for medical device components (certification expected in Q1 2022).
