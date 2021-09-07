ESC Takes Part in ISPE Boston 2021 Product Show
September 07, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Health NewsBoston, MA – After 18 months of attending virtual events, the team at Environmental Systems Corporation (ESC) is elated to announce that they will be attending the ISPE Boston Annual Product Show at Gillette Stadium on September 15th, 2021.
"It has been over a year and a half since we last attended ISPE Boston. During that time, we have seen a tremendous amount of innovation in the pharma and biotech industries. We look forward to showcasing our latest cleanroom and critical environment innovations," said Aaron Styles, Chief Responsible Officer (CEO) of ESC.
"Now more than ever, you need to take an integrated approach to Cleanrooms. You can't afford an incomplete solution that holds your company back. You need to work with a company that can assess the full scope of your facilities, and the process needs to integrate all the pieces for a fully functioning Critical Environment the first time."
This leaves you concerned you might purchase an incomplete solution that will cost you more time and money.
The ISPE Boston Annual Product Show is the premier one-day biopharmaceutical show in the Northeast USA. It is a must-attend event that gives like-minded people in the industry a unique opportunity to meet, network, and share ideas.
This year's event will feature:
"Getting the right solution for your Critical Environment is simple. Our team will guide you through every step of the way and guarantee it works the first time." said Vern Solomon, Founder – Innovator at ESC.
ESC has experienced remarkable growth over the last two years. In fact, Canadian Business today ranked ESC No. 163 on the 32nd annual Growth List, the definitive ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies. Produced by Canada's premier business and current affairs media brands, the Growth List ranks Canadian businesses on five-year revenue growth. Growth List winners are profiled in a special print issue of Canadian Business published with Maclean's magazine and online at CanadianBusiness.com and GrowthList.ca.
Anyone looking to learn more about the latest innovations in modern cleanrooms is invited to come to see us at East Hall - Booth E146.
ABOUT THE ISPE Boston Product Show
The Annual Product Show is the premier one-day biopharmaceutical show in the Northeast and the flagship event of the ISPE Boston Area Chapter. Recognized as one of the leading ISPE chapters in the world, the success of the Boston Area Chapter, the Product Show, and the local industry as a whole is in large part due to the collaboration, knowledge sharing and best practices of our members and volunteers
About Environmental Systems Corporation
ESC provides an integrated approach to Cleanrooms that helps your business grow into the future. Whether you need a full-service team or an integrated partner, ESC can provide the solution for your Critical Environment.
You need more than a Pre-Designed / Catalog Cleanroom.
We understand that you want to be confident your Cleanroom / Critical Environment is the right fit so your company can grow and lead in your industry. In order to do that you need a team of partners that will assist you to Discover, Diagnose, Design, Build, and Deliver the right, high-quality environment that fits your company's future and mission.
That's why for almost 40 years, we've helped hundreds of customers like you in over 20 different industries invest in the right Critical Environment solution to confidently move their dreams forward through three vertically integrated pillars.
Cleanrooms: Working with architecture and engineering teams, we design and develop process-specific layouts for your Critical Environment and bring them to life using the ALUMA1 wall and ceiling systems.
Critical Environment HVAC: Our team of experienced technicians and mechanical engineers design custom HVAC systems to meet your Critical Environment requirements.
Integration: Our team integrates SMART technology to ensure that you are always in control of your Critical Environment with clear historical reporting.
