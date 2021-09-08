Salem, NH Author Publishes Spiritual Poetry
September 08, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRevival Road: Poetic Memoirs Of A Broken Spirit, a new book by Matthew Tringali, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Matthew Tringali hopes his book of poems, Revival Road: Poetic Memoirs Of A Broken Spirit, will bring hope to others. The collection is arranged chronologically, sharing his earliest experiences through the current day. This eloquent collection shares his journey from despair to hope.
About the Author
Matthew Tringali credits his family and pastor for helping him through his struggles to a place where he could bring his message to the world. He is learning to read and write music, trying his hand at singing and guitar, and hopes to set his poems to music someday.
Revival Road: Poetic Memoirs Of A Broken Spirit is a 94-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1381-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/revival-road-poetic-memoirs-of-a-broken-spirit/
