Youngstown, OH Author Publishes Memoir
September 08, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRon: A Coke Alley Boy, a new book by Ron Paliskis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ron Paliskis grew up on the other side of the tracks with low self-esteem. Yet throughout his youth, he was able to have quite a few adventures. Overcoming a stutter, slight dyslexia, and a penchant for illness, Paliskis ended up having himself quite the coming-of-age tale. From the deepest forests of Canada to the alleys behind the factories, Paliskis will take you on his journey as a Coke Alley boy.
About the Author
Ron Paliskis was an altar boy and Life Scout growing up. He later became an Air Force Veteran, a coach of a youth sports complex, and president of the Pop Warner Youth Football section of the complex.
Ron: A Coke Alley Boy is a 176-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7026-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ron-a-coke-alley-boy/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us