Bigfoot, TX Veteran Publishes Book on Government Accountability
September 08, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRule or Ruin, a new book by Alias K. D. Carpenter has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As Americans, we were blessed with three special documents: the Bible, the United States Constitution, and the United States Bill of Rights. These are literature and documents inspired by God, given by God, and no man or government entity can take them away. They may deprive you, but these rights are yours to defend. They can't take away inalienable rights unless you as an individual allow them to. You only need to know and stand up to those who would infringe upon your human and inalienable rights.
Rule or Ruin explains conservative Christian values based upon our Bible. Readers will see God's hand in creating this nation and our founding documents. In this book, the American Government is exposed and held accountable for its actions.
About the Author
K. D. Carpenter is an Army veteran of the 1980s. He feels blessed to be a hardworking Baby Boomer in one of the greatest of nations this planet has come to know. He wishes for all of his readers' long life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness in the name of Jesus Christ our Lord.
Rule or Ruin is a 116-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9981-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/rule-or-ruin/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/rule-or-ruin/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us