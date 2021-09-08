DeSoto, TX Financial Analyst Publishes Book on Corporate Greed
September 08, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCorporations' Responsibility to Society, a new book by Al Craig Fleming, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Corporate greed has many negative impacts on the economy and society at large. The quality of life of the average American is adversely impacted by the need for major American corporations to be singularly focused on profit without regard to how society is affected by their actions.
Corporate Responsibility to Society examines how major American corporations can have a more positive impact on society by including society as a major stakeholder of corporations. It looks at corporations from the standpoint of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG). Because of the outsourcing of U.S. jobs and the technological revolution, there are fewer jobs that provide a middle-class lifestyle in the U.S. ESG is the solution.
About the Author
Al Craig Fleming is a divorcee and father of two ambitious professionals, Al Craig Fleming, Junior and Constance Renee Fleming, Al is a Mortgage Analyst and Constance is a Doctor of Physical Therapy.
Al Craig Fleming earned a BBA degree with a major in accounting from Texas A&M Commerce, formerly East Texas State University. Al has over thirty years of corporate experience working as an Accountant and Financial Analyst in the oil industry and the financial services industry. Specifically, Al was a Revenue Analyst for a Fortune 500 company in the oil industry and an Assistant Vice-President for the largest money center bank in America working in the Investor Services Division.
Al has also worked as the Associate Director for the District of Columbia Government's Department of Finance and Revenue. He is currently the CEO, Accountant, and Business Analyst of his own accounting firm, Financial Accounting and Tax, Incorporated. During his professional career, Al has held positions in Alaska, California, Texas and Washington, D.C. Al is also a 'Pattern Day Trader' with expertise in fundamental and technical analysis, stock options, and portfolio management.
As an etymologist who studies history as a matter of curiosity, Al's hobbies include chess, reading and travel. He is a member of the Social Justice Ministry at his church and a Life Member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated.
Corporations' Responsibility to Society is a 74-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1218-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/corporations-responsibility-to-society/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/corporations-responsibility-to-society-patriotism-over-profits/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us