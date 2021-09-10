Docmation Fortifies Executive Team: Scott Wueschinski Joins as AVP of Advisory Services
September 10, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsAtlanta, GA – September 10, 2021 – Docmation, the industry leader in Salesforce B2B Commerce, CPQ, and Billing implementation announced today that Scott Wueschinski has joined the organization as the Assistant Vice President of Advisory Services. Scott brings deep experience in commerce and digital transformation with a distinguished history of successfully partnering with organizations to architect, implement and maintain business applications.
Scott will be providing strategic direction and leadership to Docmation's advisory team, focusing on delivering strategy and vision to stay ahead of evolving industries and consumer expectations. With an entrepreneurial spirit and natural business acumen refined as a business owner, he has consistently driven ongoing innovation by collaborating with customer success teams to assist customers in achieving successful outcomes and growing their business by leveraging the power of the Salesforce platform.
"Scott is a fantastic addition to the team. Over the past year, we have made significant investments to build a powerhouse digital commerce organization by adding scale and capabilities to support the accelerated growth in the space. Under Scott's leadership, the team will be delivering impactful digital solutions to serve our customers better and take Docmation to the next level of growth," said Jay Sappidi, Co-founder and Principal at Docmation.
Speaking about his new role, Scott said, "These are exciting times to be part of the Docmation team as they are one of the most valued partners of Salesforce. Together, Docmation and PixelMEDIA are making a mark as a powerhouse partner in the digital commerce space. It's a great opportunity and privilege to help strengthen and further solidify our presence and advise on Salesforce's product ecosystem to assist customers in achieving world-class commerce experiences."
About Docmation
Docmation is a global leader, helping companies with Digital Transformation through Salesforce and specializing in Salesforce Commerce, CPQ, and Billing. With over a decade of experience in the Salesforce ecosystem and cloud offerings, supported by over 100+ certified Salesforce experts and endorsed through testimonies of 200+ clients, Docmation supports organizations in achieving business outcomes through innovation and market-leading strategy, advisory, implementation, and managed service solutions.
Docmation is the first-ever recipient of the prestigious "Salesforce Bolty Award," representing a commerce partner who has made exceptional contributions to Salesforce's Commerce Cloud and is a Trailblazer.
For more info on Docmation, visit https://docmation.com/
Follow us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/docmation
About PixelMEDIA
PixelMEDIA helps lifestyle brands launch, manage, and grow their eCommerce on Salesforce. By leveraging the world's leading eCommerce and customer experience platform, in partnership with our certified team, Pixel enables brands to increase their online revenue. They help to discover the possibilities with some of the hottest brands in eCommerce including Samsonite, Vince, Tourneau, Cavendar's, Skechers, and iRobot. For more information, visit www.pixelmedia.com.
Contact Information
Vidyullatha Prakash
Docmation
1-908-989-0704
