Fresno, CA Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
September 10, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTo Be Frank and Earnest, a new book by David K. Meyers, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Frank Malloy's desire to know about his father results in finding more than he is willing to immediately accept because he discovers his newly found family is more different than he ever imagined. The fictional story of Frank's paternal family is historically factual and accurate. The documented information interwoven into this tale is meant to illustrate how legal systemic racial hypocrisy influenced the life decisions of the real and fictitious characters in this story. What makes the story unique is the amount of fully verifiable information from official sources such as court and census records.
Although many if not most African-American families have similar stories that emanate from slavery, this is one of the fewer stories that can be fully documented back into the slave era, making it very unique. The relevance is that it contributes to today's growing discussions regarding the racial attitudes embedded in modern American society. It is the author's hope that this book contributes positively in this national discussion in an entertaining yet enlightening manner.
About the Author
David K. Meyers is an aspiring author living in central California who also publishes under the pseudonym D. Keith Mey. He is a computer programmer and software business owner, with a background in radio broadcasting. He has previously published a book on landscape photography. Mr. Meyers enjoys hiking, taking outdoor landscape photographs, and other outdoor activities. He is a licensed pilot and aviation enthusiast, and has traveled extensively.
To Be Frank and Earnest is a 198-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1402-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/to-be-frank-and-earnest/
