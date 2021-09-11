Norway Author Publishes #1 Amazon Bestselling Book on American Politics
September 11, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBehind the Curtain of Power: How Karl Rove, David Axelrod, Roger Ailes, James Carville, Dick Morris, and Lee Atwater Won the Toughest Race in the World and Changed America, a new book by Rune Olsø, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Behind the Curtain of Power by Rune Olsø is now an Amazon #1 Bestseller!
We all know the names of the last US presidents, but who were the masterminds that catapulted them into the highest echelon of power?
Go behind the scenes for an honest look at the way a handful of exceptional political operatives manipulated, cajoled, and maneuvered their way through the political battlefield of presidential elections. Discover who they are, deep down; where they come from and the goals and fears driving them.
With nicknames like "Bad Boy", "the Ragin' Cajun," "the Architect," and "the Axe", they left a trail of victims in their paths. To some they are heroes, to others, villains. We cannot fully understand history without understanding them.
Behind the Curtain of Power is the fascinating story of the political masterminds that orchestrated victories in the toughest race in the world - and changed America.
About the Author
Rune Olsø (46) is a political strategist and consultant with more than thirty years of experience. He has run and won several campaigns and served as an elected official for more than two decades.
As publisher of the largest website dedicated solely to political strategies in Norway, he follows American politics closely. His website publishes lengthy texts on strategy and tactics from races across Europe and America, as well as shorter commentaries on political events and campaigns.
He also gives lectures on political campaigns and strategy across Scandinavia. In February 2020 he won a US Campaigns and Elections' Reed Award.
Behind the Curtain of Power: How Karl Rove, David Axelrod, Roger Ailes, James Carville, Dick Morris, and Lee Atwater Won the Toughest Race in the World and Changed America is a 414-page hardcover with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1257-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/behind-the-curtain-of-power-how-karl-rove-david-axelrod-roger-ailes-james-carville-dick-morris-and-lee-atwater-won-the-toughest-race-in-the-world-and-changed-america/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
