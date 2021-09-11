Ruskin, FL Authors Publish Children's Book
September 11, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFive Gifts, a new book by Jessica Pane and Kaki Odum, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Five Gifts is a story of the five senses; touch, taste, smell, hearing, and sight. It is told in stories that children can easily relate to and identify. This book will help children name the five senses by identifying them with something familiar. This is told as a bedtime story in a loving, fun way to keep their interest. The authors hope that their readers feel the hug and warmth through their words, all while learning something new.
About the Author
Jessica Pane has a bachelor's in English literature from the University of South Florida. She was a 6th grade English teacher before she left to become a full-time mom. Writing is her passion. Pane has often felt she is much more articulate with her writing than with her words. She truly enjoyed reading as a child as does her little one. She ventured into this co-authorship with her dear friend Kaki Odum, who had the same vision as she did for bringing joy to young children while offering a fun way to teach little ones. The authors are so unbelievably excited to embark on this journey together and bring your little ones joy.
Five Gifts is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3495-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/five-gifts/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/five-gifts/
