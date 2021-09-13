St. Charles, IL Author Publishes Memoir
September 13, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsShakespeare on the Ropes, a new book by Carol Leonard, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Told in a series of journal entries, Shakespeare on the Ropes chronicles the true events in the humorous, chaotic, and entertaining life of Carol Leonard. As a woman with big dreams stuck in a seemingly dead-end job, Carol takes us on her journey through the frustration of finding a publisher, the jealousy within her writing group, the quirky adventures of her best friend and coworker, and how it all affects her overarching journey and the relationships with people she loves the most.
About the Author
Carol Leonard is a freelance author. Shakespeare on the Ropes is her first published book.
Shakespeare on the Ropes is a 246-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4403-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/shakespeare-on-the-ropes/
Contact Information
