Leesburg, VA Author Publishes Exotic Bird Book
September 13, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhy Parrots? Why Aviculture?, a new book by Tom Marshall, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After Tom Marshall returned from his work with the Peace Corps in the Philippines and restarted his teaching career, he has nurtured his love of parrots. His fascination began with a large green Amazon parrot that was gifted to him by another teacher with no instructions for care for this intimidating bird. He began reading all he could about parrots and finally started to hit it off with his avian friend after six months. Why Parrots? combines personal anecdotes and experience with important information about personal responsibility for parrots as well as the importance of conservation of these fantastic creatures' habitat so that future generations can continue to enjoy their beauty and intelligence.
About the Author
Tom Marshall is a thirty-year veteran of the public school in Fairfax County, Virginia where he served as a high school teacher, school counselor, and administrator. After he retired, he ran for election to the Loudoun County School Board and served two, four-year terms. Since the late seventies he has been a hobbyist breeder of several species of parrots and a life member of the American Federation of Aviculture where he served in many positions, ultimately being elected as AFA's President from 1987-89. AFA's mission and purpose is to promote the advancement of aviculture through educational programs that enable better husbandry, management and living conditions for exotic birds, promote avian research and conservation of exotic birds, and monitor legislation that may affect the practice of aviculture. Tom and his wife Barbi have three adult children and live in Leesburg, Virginia.
Why Parrots? Why Aviculture? is a 160-page paperback with a retail price of $16.95 (eBook $11.95). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4044-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/why-parrots-why-aviculture/
