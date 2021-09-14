Grapevine, TX Author Publishes Vampire Novel
September 14, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSeraphine's Curse, a new book by Ash Ondriezek, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Seraphine, a vengeful vampire, has set her sights on Maxwell, a loving man with a great husband and even better kids. As Seraphine's hunt gets stronger, the effects hurt Maxwell the most. The strain on his marriage and his family takes everything away from him, but he refuses to back down and let Seraphine ruin his family.
About the Author
Ash Ondriezek is a fan of all things horror and thriller. She is very passionate about writing.
Seraphine's Curse is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4581-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/seraphines-curse/
