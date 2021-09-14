Chico, CA-Based Author & Former Denali National Park Employee Publishes Stories on Alaska
September 14, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsStories of Alaska, a new book by June McLane, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Stories of Alaska by June McLane tells of her exciting and adventurous life in Alaska in the 1970's. This book describes details on what life was like at that time in the severe and freezing climate of rural Alaska. She lived alone in a small community at the edge of Mt. McKinley National Park.
She had to attend to various and necessary details of living like filling and cleaning her kerosene lamps, bringing in the wood and splitting kindling, hauling water and other daily tasks. There are savoring memories of amusing people and old timers in the area. She worked for the National Park Service there and was part of a winter skeleton crew.
About the Author
Ms. McLane loves books, writing, studying, music and radio. Her way of life was different, as that kind of living is not a very familiar way of life for many readers, nor is it unusual, especially in Alaska. It is her hope that her book will inspire others to be adventurous in their lives and to bring their dreams to fruition.
Stories of Alaska is a 144-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4967-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/stories-of-alaska/
