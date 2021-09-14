West Lafayette, IN Author Publishes Sociopolitical Commentary
September 14, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLife Behind the Mask, a new book by Alden Edward, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Alden Edward provides commentary on the current national issues in the U.S., including health and wellness, politics, and race relations. Alden reminds us that when dealing with difficult issues, such as the pandemic or racial equality, we should all just BREATHE. This is a book about life in 2020.
About the Author
Alden Edward has a PhD in neuropharmacology and has always been interested in how the brain works. Alden is an INTJ personality type, which makes him highly analytical, creative and logical. He believes that nature should be revered and is a force that can ground us.
Life Behind the Mask is a 66-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3841-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/life-behind-the-mask/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/life-behind-the-mask/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
