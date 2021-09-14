Molded Precision Components Postpones Grand Opening Events
September 14, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsOro-Medonte, ON; Respecting the directives of the Reopening Ontario Act and the Roadmap to Reopening Step 3 status in Simcoe Muskoka District Health Board, Molded Precision Components has taken the difficult decision to postpone their upcoming Grand Opening & 'Business After Five' events that were scheduled this week.
As the Province of Ontario and the respective Regional Health Units continue to closely manage and monitor the COVID 19 Pandemic, the residents, workforce and business operators continue to manage their day to day activities and operations to ensure a safe return to daily life for all.
Throughout the Pandemic, Molded Precision Components have actively engaged and followed the published advice and regulations issued by the Province and Simcoe Muskoka Regional Health Unit. This approach has maintained the safety and health of their team, the company having increased its team numbers from 55 to over 200 last summer under Pandemic response now stabilizing to around 125 employees as they enter the next chapter of their success story.
This week (September 16-17) was to have seen the VIP Grand Opening and a separate event in the Business After Five series, organized by the local Chambers of business in Oro-Medonte, Orillia and Barrie, to welcome community and business leaders to see first hand, the impressive new facility that has been built at MPC's property, 165 Line 4 S Oro-Medonte
"It is certainly disappointing and frustrating", commented David Yeaman, President and co-owner of MPC; "but the most important thing is that we continue to follow the published guidance from the Health Unit regarding the gathering of people for both indoor and outdoor spaces. Although we are excited to share what we have created, adding 35,000 square feet of advanced manufacturing and 10,000 square feet of bright, modern office space that would not be out of place in any major city of the world, we equally understand the need to maintain the safety and health of our team and visitors to the facility".
MPC is proud to have not only continued to, but has significantly expanded its operations during the Pandemic, all while maintaining a 100% Covid-free record within the team.
"Our new facility opens the next chapter in the MPC story" says Andrew Bird, Director of Strategic Business Development at MPC. "The new capacity brings together a total of 18 brand new injection moulding machines between our two facilities on Line 4. This equipment adds over 100,000 hours of annual production capacity which is available immediately to accommodate companies looking to relocate existing tooling or seeking new vertically–integrated manufacturing expertise. Our new cube moulding system is being implemented in precision automotive moulding for the first time anywhere in the world."
The planned events are being postponed until later in the fall and depending on how the next few weeks develop with the Covid-19 numbers, may even see a delay until Spring 2022.
"The new building and capacity is here and operational regardless of the Pandemic. We have the people and resources to deploy it and are looking forward to further expanding both our automotive and healthcare component manufacturing presence as the new capacity comes fully online." concluded Bird.
For more information check out the new MPC website at www.mpccomponents.com and take a moment to also view www.medicahealthcare.ca the latest addition to the MPC family of companies. MedicCA Healthcare is anticipated to have a headline presence in MediCA Park (www.medica-park.com), an MPC-led consortium to give life to an advanced manufacturing ecosystem that will supply Canada's essential healthcare supply chain needs, right here in Oro-Medonte.
About Molded Precision Components (MPC)
As part of the MPC family of Companies, Molded Precision Components and sister operation MediCA Healthcare deploy Industry 4.0 technologies to deliver precision engineering and contract manufacturing excellence to both automotive and healthcare sectors.
Established in 2006, the business is focused on medium to high-volume component manufacturing for the most challenging of applications and operates to quality standard ISO 9001:2015. Molded Precision Components is ISO/TS 16949 certified for Automotive clients and is registered to manufacture medical device components under MDEL#14865 Likewise, MediCA Healthcare operates under the QA protocols necessary for ISO 13485 for medical device components (certification expected in Q1 2022).
The MPC Family of Companies inspires sustainable advancement, consistently bettering ourselves, our activities, our community & our environment, delivering excellence for our valued manufacturing partners.
About MediCA Healthcare
Located an hour north of Toronto, MediCA Healthcare is a sister company of Molded Precision Components deploying Industry 4.0 technologies and advanced manufacturing to deliver pharmaceutical quality components, products & services to the healthcare sector.
MediCA is focused on the advanced manufacturing of performance-critical precision components, bringing essential products & PPE to the market, as well as supporting our partners through private label and high-volume liquid manufacturing & injection moulded packaging. MediCA Healthcare follows Health Canada GMP conditions and operates under MPC's NHP site licence.
The MPC Family of Companies inspires sustainable advancement, consistently bettering ourselves, our activities, our community & our environment, delivering excellence for our valued manufacturing partners.
