Norfolk, VA Author Publishes Book of Inspirational Affirmations
September 15, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFor a Little Black Girl, a new book by Shanté D. Gray, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
For A Little Black Girl is the perfect book to help empower and build self-confidence as a young Black girl grows into adulthood. Many Black girls grow up being teased about their skin color or hair. Composed of reaffirming phrases, For A Little Black Girl is a reminder that your Black skin is beautiful; your hair is beautiful; your mind is beautiful; YOU are beautiful!
About the Author
Shanté D. Gray loves cooking, sports, and being a great mother. As a little girl, her mother never told her she was beautiful or cared enough to encourage her. She was a little girl lost in the big world. Being bullied everyday placed a hamper on her self-love. There were days that she felt like she was giving up, but her Aunt Margaret T. Brooks was always her main motivator. She never doubted her and uplifted her. After having her own daughter, Gray was then motivated to create For A Little Black Girl as a reminder for her as to how wonderful she is.
For a Little Black Girl is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3176-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/for-a-little-black-girl/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/for-a-little-black-girl/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
