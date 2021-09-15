Farmington, MO Early Childhood Educator Publishes Children's Book
September 15, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLet Me Tell You About My Day, a new book by Ellen Miller, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Let Me Tell You About My Day was inspired by author Ellen Miller's two-year-old daughter who always says, "Let me tell you about my day" before bed each night. It was also written as a way to pay tribute to Miller's cousin, a critical care doctor in a major metropolitan city. She was forced to be away from her children due to the coronavirus. Though they had to be apart, they could talk and share the events of their day. Written also as a thank you for all the essential workers that were separated from loved ones, it is meant to remind everyone that life is still beautiful, even in hard times.
You are encouraged to read this delightful account of one child's day. Then, be sure to ask your child what he or she did that day. Imagine a bright, sunny day full of love and laughter. You be the author and create a story along with lasting memories.
About the Author
Ellen Miller has been an early childhood educator for over fifteen years. She understands the importance of building early literacy skills with children and creating lifelong learners. She lives on a farm in Missouri with her husband and two children.
Let Me Tell You About My Day is a 36-page hardback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3012-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/let-me-tell-you-about-my-day/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/let-me-tell-you-about-my-day/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
