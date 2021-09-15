Tucson, AZ Author Publishes Sci-Fi Adventure Novel
September 15, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTo Future Days, a new book by Mr. James Van Dycke, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
To Future Days is a science fiction adventure in which people are not only attached to computers and technology, but they have become them.
About the Author
James Van Dycke is a quiet military retiree living a simple life. He is a very spiritual man. Computers have become a necessity, so Van Dycke imagined a world entirely controlled by an electronic regime.
To Future Days is a 108-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-5802-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/to-future-days/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/to-future-days/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
