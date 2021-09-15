Branson, MO Author Publishes Barbecue Cookbook
September 15, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRix Ozark Barbecue, a new book by Richard D. Grace, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ozark-style barbecue. When you think of barbecue, most often you think of Kansas City, Memphis, or Texas style, but the unique and tantalizing Ozark style deserves a place at the table. Richard D. Grace takes his forty-seven years of experience and shares his time-tested, traditional Ozark Mountain recipes with professional and non-professional barbecuers alike. Grace shares a variety of recipes, from barbecued meats and sides to breads, salads, and desserts, as well as detailed instructions on smoking to keep these delicious and passed down recipes in the limelight and on your dinner table.
About the Author
Richard D. Grace's experience includes working as a certified executive chef for a Fortune 500 company, founder and operator of a celebration cake business while working full time at a hotel, founder and operator of a small packaging and distribution company with the sole objective of distributing his seasoning blends for outdoor barbecuing and grilling, and opening a barbecue restaurant with catering and consulting. He is also a past certified KCBS judge. While Grace's background is in fine dining and hotels, he goes back to his roots in creating Rix Ozark Barbecue, which comforts the senses with creativity and flavor without the fuss of fine dining.
Rix Ozark Barbecue is a 454-page paperback with a retail price of $122.00. It is also available in hardcover ($109.00) and eBook ($99.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1355-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/rix-ozark-barbecue-pb/
