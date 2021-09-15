Glen Burnie, MD Author Publishes Inspirational Autobiography
September 15, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCome Fly with Me, a new book by Tamika A. Johnson, has been released by RoseDog Books.
When you look at Tamika Johnson, you may see someone who is very intelligent, well-spoken, polite, always with a smile on her face; however, when she tells her story listeners are stunned with amazement. They can't believe how much hell she has been through and is alive today to tell her story.
About the Author
Who would have ever thought this poor girl from Detroit, Michigan, who had experienced an unthinkable life, a ward of the state of Michigan, would serve her country for twenty years in the navy and, to make things even better, worked directly for President George W. Bush (43) at Camp David Retreat. Johnson's story is a success story, a legacy and inspiration to young girls who may think there's no way out. Her story is of a young black girl who had to grow up too soon, who moved from place to place, and despite those struggles in her life, God had always put key people in her life that believed in her and saw greatness when she didn't. This book is a best-seller to those that recognize and understand the struggles of an African American sister coming out of the hood and mean streets of Detroit. A brilliant rags-to-riches story.
Come Fly with Me is a 60-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7902-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/come-fly-with-me-by-tamika-a-johnson/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/come-fly-with-me-johnson/
