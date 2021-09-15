Chapin, SC Author Publishes Collection of Poetry
September 15, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEdisto, My Edisto!, a new book by EvelynAnne Johnson-Neal, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Edisto, My Edisto! is a collection of poems born out of poet EvelynAnne Johnson-Neal's heart. Some poems were inspired while vacationing at Edisto Beach, while others were inspired by events, feelings, or a historically based tale. She encourages you to read these colorful poems aloud while at a family dinner on the beach-especially Edisto Beach! Learn about the turtle ladies and the fire department's beach wheelchairs. Even having never been to the island yourself, Johnson-Neal will transport you there with her lively and intriguing prose.
About the Author
EvelynAnne loves words and the pictures they can form in your mind. She was born, raised, and blessed to have grown up in North Augusta, South Carolina. She loves South Carolina, from the mountains to the Low Country and the silvery, sandy beaches. In 1963 she graduated from North Augusta High School and went on to attend Columbia College. In 1966 she married Michael Neal and went on to raise two daughters. Johnson-Neal received her master's degree in elementary education from Clemson University. She then received her master's plus thirty hours and above from both Clemson and the University of South Carolina. After teaching for twenty-nine years and concurrently serving as a youth minister at Chapin UMC, she began writing poetry inspired by her Christian faith and love of Edisto Island.
Edisto, My Edisto! is a 78-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1002-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/edisto-my-edisto/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/edisto-my-edisto/
