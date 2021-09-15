Reading, CA Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
September 15, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Magic Carpet Ride, a new book by Cory Allison, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Magic Carpet Ride follows a pair of married artifact hunters on a thrilling journey as they try to answer the mysteries of their latest expedition. Right from the start, Korai and Natreya find themselves awash in danger, magic, and wonder, none of which is shocking to them, considering their previous adventures. They take it in stride and work together to complete their mission, protect each other, their future, and their unending passion for one another and the treasures they seek.
About the Author
Cory Allison was born March 9, 1972
The Magic Carpet Ride is a 54-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (Hardback $20.00, eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4789-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-magic-carpet-ride/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-magic-carpet-ride/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
