Flexible Cleanroom Wall Systems & HEPA Fan Filter Modules Showcased ISPE Boston 2021 Product Show
September 15, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Health NewsBoston, MA – Over the last few years, The ISPE Boston 2021 Annual Product Show has become the premier biopharmaceutical show in the Northeast, and a must-attend showcase for the industry's forward-thinking innovators.
The 2021 show will certainly be no exception. Participants at this year's event will have the opportunity to learn more about smartHEPA HEPA Fan Filter Modules, as well as the ALUMA1 Modular & Flexible Wall & Cleanroom System.
"We are truly excited to talk to people in the industry about our recent innovations and how they can help organizations reduce costs, increase efficiency, and future-proof their cleanroom's success," said Aaron Styles, Chief Responsible Officer (CEO) of ESC.
"Both the smartHEPA and ALUMA1 solutions simplify maintaining regulatory compliance in the most demanding industries, while still offering modular flexibility that allows you to scale your operations when needed."
smartHEPA's features fit any cleanroom or critical environment requirements, while its ECM motors operate at 1/2 speed and only use 1/4 of the energy. It is also physically less than 16" in height with a pre-filter, and can be as low as 2" top clearance. smartHEPA also uses 99.995% HEPA Filters, and can be One Piece, Roomside Replaceable or Reverse Flow.
The ALUMA1 Cleanroom wall and ceiling system is designed for ultimate flexibility, ease of installation, modification, and maintenance. The exposed aluminum components are powder coated for a finish that is impervious to cleaning and disinfecting agents.
"These products are currently making a big difference for some of our clients in the medical, education, pharmaceutical, and high-value agriculture sectors," said Vern Solomon, Founder – Innovator at ESC.
"These clients are experiencing an appreciable increase in operational efficiency and decrease in energy usage. At the same time, they're also able to maintain constant compliance with their industry's standards."
Anyone looking to learn more about the latest innovations in modern cleanrooms is invited to come to see us at East Hall - Booth E146.
About THE ISPE Boston Product Show
The Annual Product Show is the premier one-day biopharmaceutical show in the Northeast and the flagship event of the ISPE Boston Area Chapter. Recognized as one of the leading ISPE chapters in the world, the success of the Boston Area Chapter, the Product Show, and the local industry as a whole is in large part due to the collaboration, knowledge sharing and best practices of our members and volunteers.
About ALUMA1
The Aluma1 Cleanroom wall and ceiling system is designed for ultimate flexibility, ease of installation, future modifications, and maintenance. The all-aluminum standard components are finished with industry-leading coating systems.
Our mission is to enhance the knowledge and skills of the project team for the successful delivery of specialty environments with our systems expertise.
About smartHEPA
smartHEPA uses INDUSTRY 4.0 ready data transfer which allows an accurate set point to be achieved and provides multipoint feedback from smartHEPA for predictive maintenance and saves time commissioning.
The patent-pending FlowGrid Technology allows airflow to be directed to the fan inlet in an efficient manner. There are lower physical profile units, which require higher top clearance.
Contact Information
Chris Adams
Environmental Systems Corporation (ESC)
