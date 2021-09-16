Chicago, IL Journalist & Author Publishes Memoir of Working in Nigeria
September 16, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Child Came Home: A Personal Journey Through Nigeria, a new book by Harriet Otis-Lawrence, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Harriet Otis-Lawrence shares her journey of her twenty-three year stay in Nigeria. Knowing very little about Nigeria, Otis-Lawrence still decided to make the big move. During her time there, she met remarkable people and learned a lot about her ancestral identities. Otis-Lawrence's twenty-three-year journey will help you further understand the complex culture of Nigeria.
About the Author
Harriet Otis-Lawrence is a professional journalist. During her time in Nigeria, she taught at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, then moved on to The Guardian, Nigeria's flagship newspaper. Otis-Lawrence is a proud graduate of Howard University. She is a member of the ETA Phi Beta sorority. She is a mother of three and a grandmother.
The Child Came Home: A Personal Journey Through Nigeria is a 92-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2304-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-child-came-home/
