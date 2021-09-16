San Clemente, CA Author's Daughter Publishes Children's Book
September 16, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhat Time's the Next Color? A Story About the Color Wheel, a new book by Ann Nelson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What Time's The Next Color? centers around the characters Doc The Clock and Moe The
Mouse. Together they search an old attic finding colors to bring Doc's gray face back to life.
This colorful tale will help little ones better understand the concept of the color wheel which contains twelve colors making up primary, secondary and tertiary colors. The story aims to build the foundation of a lifetime of art appreciation.
About the Author
Anna Lynn Nelson, a loving and creative mother, was always looking for innovative ways to
pass on life lessons and make learning fun and memorable. As an accomplished artist in
multiple media, she understood the value of the color palette, beginning with the simplicity of
primary colors and their corresponding complements and moving on to the complexity of
blending color combinations. Ann's hope was that this fun, colorful tale would help little ones
better understand the color wheel.
Ann's daughter, Mendy Nelson Williams, has brought Ann's words and dream to life. With Ann's narrative reawakened through remarkable illustration and pen, we hope that you too grasp the joy for life and learning that Ann bestowed in her children, Mendy, Mark and Jill. In loving memory, we are very excited to share this part of Ann's legacy with you.
What Time's the Next Color? A Story About the Color Wheel is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (Hardback $23.00, eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4369-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/what-times-the-next-color-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/what-times-the-next-color-a-story-about-the-color-wheel-pb/
