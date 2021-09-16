Ira, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
September 16, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLessons from a Wayward Pig, a new book by Shanna Kelley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Lessons from a Wayward Pig is a collection of short stories for children that are filled with different lessons. Each lesson is being told by different animals on the farm. Being inspired by the animals on her own farm, Shanna Kelley's animals teach her something new daily.
About the Author
Shanna Kelley is a licensed Physical Therapy Assistant and has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology. She and her husband started their farm in order to help others in life. Most of the animals are rescue animals or ones that need to be rehomed.
Follow the Author on facebook @crazypigchick and her blog at crazypigchick.blogspot.com.
Lessons from a Wayward Pig is a 112-page paperback with a retail price of $39.00 (eBook $34.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1486-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/lessons-from-a-wayward-pig/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/lessons-from-a-wayward-pig/
