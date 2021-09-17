Sentrient Launches New COVID-Safe Online Compliance Solution
September 17, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsMelbourne, September 17, 2021 – Sentrient, a leading Australian workplace compliance solutions provider, announced the launch of the COVID-19 management system to provide small and medium businesses with a streamlined and reliable tool to manage COVID-compliance across their workplaces. With extensive experience in providing online workplace compliance tools to Australian businesses, Sentrient now targets to help create COVID-Safe workplaces together with the aim to remove the pain from workplace compliance management.
The COVID-Safe online compliance solution harbours powerful features to make compliance easier. It comes with pre-built online courses for COVID-19 safety at work, a workplace policy builder to help distribute and report on completion of COVID-19 policies, a messaging tool to easily communicate important COVID-19 information with the workforce, and an online COVID-19 survey tool to gather feedback from employee teams. It also has functions to manage COVID-19 vaccination, testing, safety at work, and reports.
Sentrient COVID-Safe can be installed with minimum time and effort and helps businesses achieve the following with relative ease compared to legacy compliance management software.
Easier COVID-19 reporting
Sentrient COVID-Safe provides a comprehensive COVID-19 dashboard to streamline COVID-19 reporting. It helps create summary, individual, and status reports for vital COVID-19 data such as vaccination and testing, courses, policies, records, and more. These reports can further be customised to facilitate information filtered by department, location, individual staff, group, etc. They can be downloaded in widely used formats including xls, csv, and pdf and shared when required with authorities or stakeholders using scheduled emails. COVID-Safe assists organisations to easily demonstrate the steps taken to maintain a COVID-safe workplace.
Creating safer workplaces
All COVID-Safe features encourage businesses to create safer workplaces by simplifying the hassles of managing COVID-19 compliance. COVID courses and policies help unfold significant awareness about the spread and containment of the infection. It helps build trust amongst employees and stakeholders, inspire confidence, and allows everyone to feel safe at work. These attributes consequentially vouch for higher productivity as employees are allowed to focus on their tasks rather than distressing about their health.
Protect business from COVID-19 outbreaks
COVID-Safe empowers businesses by helping them in the process of protection from COVID-19 outbreaks. Enhanced awareness, recording COVID-19 vaccination and testing data, and reporting the actions taken to check the infection at workplaces eventually lead to reduced risks of COVID-19 outbreaks. HR recordkeeping, reporting, and risk registers enable simplified management of COVID-19 cases. Audit reports available in COVID-Safe also add to the preparedness of a business and its employees against the risk of infection at the workplace.
Additionally, COVID-Safe offers online COVID-19 surveys with an option to add custom question sets to collect valuable feedback from employees. These surveys help businesses emphasise the mental health and wellbeing of their employees besides recording their physical health conditions. Soliciting important insights from employee feedback encourages improvements in COVID-19 preparedness and management across the organisation.
About Sentrient
Sentrient is a leading provider of workplace compliance solutions for businesses across Australia and New Zealand, helping them foster better workplaces. Sentrient workplace compliance courses have been deployed by thousands of organisations across various industries and business sizes over the years. For more information about Sentrient, visit sentrient.com.au.
Contact Information
Gavin Altus
Sentrient
1300 040 589
Contact Us
Gavin Altus
Sentrient
1300 040 589
Contact Us