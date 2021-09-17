Former Resident of China Lake, CA Publishes Memoir of Living on the Military Base
September 17, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Last Camelot: US Navy's "Secret City", a new book by J.C. Martin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the 1940's, the U.S. Military acquired over a million acres of California desert for the development of the Naval Ordnance Test Station in China Lake, known colloquially at the time as "The Base." By the fifties and sixties, a thriving community emerged with all the comforts of the typical American suburbs.
In this book, J. C. Martin enthusiastically recounts his formative years at China Lake through numerous anecdotes, each one revealing glimpses of daily life inside this unique military base. From these stories, we learn why so many residents who grew up there referred to their home as "Camelot."
About the Author
J.C. Martin, a semi-retired business owner in the Department of Defense contracting industry since 1972, currently lives in Las Vegas. Martin has always said he considers his proudest accomplishment, along with his forty-eight years in the business world, raising and coaching his four wonderful and personable children as a single father in the same local community where he grew up.
The Last Camelot: US Navy's "Secret City" is a 178-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1495-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-last-camelot-us-navys-secret-city/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
