Launch Marketing's B2B Fintech Marketing Services Deliver 50% Lead Conversion Rate
September 17, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsAUSTIN, Texas, September 16, 2021 – Launch Marketing, provider of turn-key marketing services for business-to-business (B2B) technology companies, shared a snapshot of their Fintech marketing results achieved across clients in the industry.
Launch Marketing has provided a variety of award-winning marketing services to various Fintech companies which have been proven to help organizations generate and convert qualified leads. From messaging and integrated plan development to branding, product launches and campaign and content development, Launch Marketing has developed customized marketing initiatives that have delivered results to Fintech-focused organizations, including:
- Designed and launched a campaign for an online fundraising and event management solution that produced a 50% lead conversion rate
- Created a new brand identity that included an updated company logo, formal color palette, integrated collateral system and a new corporate website
- Outlined the complete framework for a series of webinars that saw a 60% registration-to-attendance conversion rate; 20% more than the industry average
"At Launch Marketing, we are laser focused on developing strategic Fintech marketing strategies and campaigns that deliver top-tier results to our clients," shared Launch Marketing Founder and CEO Christa Kleinhans Tuttle. "Leveraging our deep industry expertise and robust marketing experience, our team continues to generate quality leads for our Fintech clients and deliver impressive bottom-line results. We look forward to continuing our success in the industry."
To learn more about B2B Fintech marketing services by Launch Marketing, visit the website. If your company is looking for individualized B2B Fintech marketing expertise, schedule a free 1:1 consultation with a Launch Marketing expert today.
About Launch Marketing
Launch Marketing is an Austin-based, B2B marketing firm that provides turn-key services focused on generating leads and driving revenue, including messaging, positioning, plan development, company and product launches, demand generation, content creation and more. The team brings a breadth of senior-level expertise with a full-service approach to help clients maximize the impact of marketing for their business. Since 2001, they have helped 150+ clients successfully launch their company, dive into new markets, introduce new products and generate more qualified leads. Recognized as a Best Places to Work company by Austin Business Journal for three years, more information can be found at launch-marketing.com..
Contact Information
Launch Marketing
Launch Marketing
Contact Us
Launch Marketing
Launch Marketing
Contact Us