Carroll, IA Author Publishes Paranormal Mystery Novel

With a quiet Midwest town as their playground, a group of friends spend their teenage years playing an intense game of hide-and-seek. When a disaster in their senior year of high school fractures the group, they move on with their lives, eventually losing contact.
Several years later, an old classmate who has experienced ghost hunting, returns to a reunion and explores the cause of this disaster. She conducts a paranormal investigation that begins uncovering the secrets that the friends left behind and a quest that has spanned over forty years.
About the Author
Nancy grew up in a small Iowa town, attended college in Nebraska, and has spent the last twenty-seven years back in Iowa.
Nancy has three children, three stepchildren, and thirteen grandchildren. She is an experienced educator, teaching art and special education throughout her career, and she now serves as a dean of students. In her spare time, she enjoys riding her Harley-Davidson on warm summer days, volunteering at the Animal Rescue League, and traveling with her students on educational trips. She also enjoys ghost hunting with her friends, referring to it as her version of a girls' night out.
