Troy, OH Author Publishes Heartfelt Children's Book
September 18, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGrandpa Jack and the Legend of Santa's Helpers, a new book by Chuck Karnehm, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Tommy loves Christmas and still believes in Santa Claus, but the other kids in his second-grade class tease him. They say Santa is not real, but Tommy does not believe them. After coming home from school feeling very sad, Tommy's mother knows just who to call to help, Grandpa. And Grandpa has a very big, Santa-sized secret to share!
About the Author
Chuck Karnehm and his wife, Jane, are retired elementary teachers with over sixty years of teaching experience. They enjoy traveling and learning new and interesting things. They love spending time with their grandkids and family and attending various activities and sporting events, as well as biking, hiking, and reading. Karnehm has also spent more than forty rewarding years working as a professional Santa Claus. During Christmastime, you can find him in downtown Troy, Ohio in the Santa House talking with children young and old.
Grandpa Jack and the Legend of Santa's Helpers is a 36-page hardback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3337-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/grandpa-jack-and-the-legend-of-santa-s-helpers/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/grandpa-jack-and-the-legend-of-santas-helpers/.
