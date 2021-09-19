Mux Miner: Next Gen Turnkey Cryptocurrency Mining

Mux Miner just lately developed a sequence of Software-Particular Built-in Circuit (ASIC) powered by the MuxMiner impartial core know-how aimed toward providing a speedy and extremely environment friendly blockchain mining for the novice and skilled cryptocurrency fanatic alike with preconfigured hash capabilities.With out the standard technical complexities, the Mux sequence operates on a most hash price of 400 TH/s for an influence consumption of 1100W±7% easy and simple to assimilate core know-how which incorporates wonderful optimization of built-in circuit micro-structure, superior chip packaging know-how system-level energy, and cooling know-how.Its design intends to ship all the benefits of high-quality cryptocurrency mining while making certain a minimal vitality consumption system a problem most GPUs and different mining choices encounter. The Mux sequence; Mux1.0, Mux2.0, and Mux3.0 have been efficiently validated by a number of of the digital foreign money business's earliest gamers amongst that are the know-how's founders."We intend to cut back the challenges notably the overhead value and computational drawback most cryptocurrency lovers encounter with using conventional CPU'S with the Mux sequence thereby creating an optimized alternative to compute hash capabilities effectively for each the brand new and current blockchain consumer. Our mission is to assist the democratized improvement of hash price".Asides from the sequence low energy consumption as a result of MuxMiner Improve Power Saver System, every machine is provided with a 7nanometer Chip, self-cooling system, wi-fi (Wi-fi) / Ethernet community connection, noise discount, and controlled working humidity with PSU included. Its algorithm integrates world-class {hardware} and software program applied sciences for mining Bitcoin, Bitcoin Money, Ethereum, Litecoin, Monero, and Sprint at excessive ranges in exceptional time.About Mux MinerHeadquartered in Vancouver Canada, Mux Miner is a chip designing and manufacturing firm with depth and breadth of expertise in blockchain design processes and impartial core know-how. With a presence in 3 continents, Mux Miner has been offering companies for graphic processing items, cryptocurrency pockets improvement, crypto-friendly mining options, and customized blockchain improvement companies. Mux Miner's blockchain experience has garnered her partnership with corporations resembling Kraken, FIS, ASG Expertise amongst others, and a characteristic in Yahoo FinanceTo entry the big selection of merchandise on supply and study extra about Mux Miner go toWilliam Parkmuxminer