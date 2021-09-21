Rockwall, Texas Author Publishes Spiritual Book
September 21, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Glorious Meaning of God's Festivals, a new book by Daniel Botha, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In Leviticus 23:1 we read, "The feasts of the Lord, which you shall proclaim to be holy convocations, these are My feasts." They are referred to throughout the Old Testament. They are the festivals that Jesus of Nazareth and His disciples observed. What do they mean for us and for all humanity? That is The Glorious Meaning of God's Festivals.
About the Author
Daniel Botha has degrees in theology and counseling. For more than forty years he and his wife, Helen, served in the mission field in Southern Africa where thousands heard him speak and read his writings. They now live in Rockwall, Texas, where Daniel continues to preach and write.
The Glorious Meaning of God's Festivals is a 252-page hardcover with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1180-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-glorious-meaning-of-gods-festivals/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
