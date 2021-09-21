Fluence Technologies and Revelwood Partner to Bring Pure-Play, Purpose-Built and Proven Financial Consolidation Software to Mid-Sized Organizations
September 21, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsFluence Technologies, the only pure-play provider of financial close and consolidation software purpose-built for mid-sized companies, and Revelwood, experts in the Office of Finance, have formed a strategic partnership to bring Fluence's SaaS financial consolidation solution to mid-size organizations throughout North America.
"The Office of Finance is charged with many tasks to help their organizations run efficiently and effectively," said Ken Wolf, CEO, Revelwood. "We have more than 25 years of experience working with finance solutions to improve business performance. By adding Fluence to our best-in-breed software portfolio, we are addressing one more key aspect of financial management – financial consolidations."
"Fluence may be new to Revelwood, but our teams have worked together for decades," said Michael Morrison, CEO, Fluence Technologies. "Revelwood's expertise, strategic vision and passion will help ensure we deliver comprehensive consolidation and performance management systems to our joint clients."
Fluence Technologies, a leader in the cloud financial close and consolidation space, offers a purpose-built solution that is easily owned and maintained by finance, while also providing the power and functionality of the most robust enterprise solutions.
Revelwood has decades of experience working with the Office of Finance to leverage world-class technology for more effective and more efficient finance operations. The award-winning company uses a six-stage implementation methodology infused with best practices. Revelwood's professional services organization is composed of highly trained consultants with extensive experience in FP&A and accounting processes, as well as in the design, implementation and deployment of solutions for the Office of Finance.
About Fluence Technologies
Fluence provides the only SaaS financial close, consolidation and reporting software purpose-built for mid-sized companies. Their quick deployment, adoption and time to value delivers game-changing efficiency gains and trusted, timely numbers for assessing past performance and planning for the future. Combining centuries of experience with a cloud calculation platform decades in the making, Fluence gives customers the time, confidence and performance they need. Welcome to Fluence…we close early.
About Revelwood
Revelwood helps finance organizations close, consolidate, plan, monitor and analyze business performance. As experts in solutions for the Office of Finance, we partner with best-in-breed software companies by applying best practices guidance and our pre-configured applications to help businesses achieve their full potential. Revelwood's mission is to help you gain the insight you need to disrupt your industry and the world. The Revelwood team lives by our Core Values, is committed to your success, and, as our clients can attest to, will "always have your back." Learn more by visiting www.revelwood.com
Contact Information
Lisa Minneci
Revelwood
201.984.3024
