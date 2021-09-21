Charlotte Hall, MD Author Publishes Romance Novel
September 21, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFacebook Love, a new book by Angela R. Swann, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Follow the ups, downs, faith, and doubts of an online romance in Facebook Love. With nearly 3 billion active monthly users, there are many people who can relate to making a significant connection on Facebook-but where that connection may lead is anybody's guess.
About the Author
Angela R. Swann enjoys cooking and spending quality time with friends and family. She is an Accounting Analyst, and in her spare time, she loves to play cards and hang out with the people she cares most about.
Facebook Love is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1120-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/facebook-love/
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
