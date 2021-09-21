Louisville, KY Author Publishes Emotional Poetry Collection
September 21, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRippling Wildfire: A Poetry Inferno: Poetry Uncovers Life Volume 1, a new book by Will Lynch, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Finding one's own voice can be difficult to uncover, and an outlet to view as a method of understanding can give peace to a lonely soul.
The first in a series, Rippling Wildfire: A Poetry Inferno is about deep, visceral emotion and the impact it has on our perspective of the world. While there are so many different feelings that can't be expressed or categorized, with each verse, Will Lynch verbalizes things that others may feel but cannot express.
About the Author
Will Lynch is a writer who never thought of himself as one. He has a background in anatomy and physiology, but writes as a form of release. He also enjoys singing, playing the trumpet, reading, and keeping up with current events in sports.
Rippling Wildfire: A Poetry Inferno: Poetry Uncovers Life Volume 1 is a 78-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3160-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/rippling-wildfire/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/rippling-wildfire-a-poetry-inferno-poetry-uncovers-life-volume-1/
