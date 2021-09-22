Fort Worth, Texas Author Publishes Mystery Novel
September 22, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLove You More: Through It All, a new book by Tami McQueeney, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When Cam's friend Maggie is found dead in her bathtub, everyone assumes suicide-except for Cam. She suspects murder. Soon, Cam and her husband Chris are pulled into the investigation, and everyone is a suspect. Will the truth be revealed, or will the end bring about more death?
About the Author
Tami McQueeney is in her sixties, living in Fort Worth, Texas. In her free time, she loves to cook, read, and work out.
Love You More: Through It All is a 152-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1382-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/love-you-more-through-it-all/
