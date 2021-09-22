Glenn Heights, TX Author Publishes Christian Fiction Novel
September 22, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLord, I Need Your Help!, a new book by Yolanda E. Hanspard, M.ED, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Watts family are dealing with personal struggles that are affecting their household. Brady Watts, the husband and dad, lost his job, so Melanie, his wife, decides it is time for her to get her career going and will be the "breadwinner" if she has to. She has to travel frequently with her entertainment job, so she leaves her children, Jackson and Lorraine, behind with their dad and disabled grandmother.
Jackson is having a hard time in school, so he hides behind his little bullying antics until he is called out by one of his victims. In the meantime, Lorraine is chatting online with her new internet friends. She plans to hook up and meet with them and faces some serious trouble in the process.
In a time of crisis, the family finds themselves distant from God, the church, each other, and themselves, until they realize the help they need is not just from their family, but only God can deliver them. "God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in the time of trouble" (Psalms 46:1). This is a story for the entire family, and readers will walk away understanding the power of prayer and family.
Yolanda E. Hanspard is the middle child of five-one brother and three sisters. Her parents, Pastor N.C. and Toy Sargent, have always supported her since the 6th grade to pursue her theatre arts dreams. Hanspard is a graduate of DeSoto High School in DeSoto, TX. She attended Louisiana State University and graduated from Spelman College in Atlanta, GA, in 2001 with a B.A. degree in Theatre Arts. She received her master's degree from Lamar University in Education Administration.
Hanspard has worked in DeSoto ISD as a Theatre Arts Director and an Instructional Coordinator for over 15 years. Hanspard is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She is active in her community and in her church, where her father serves as Pastor of the Faithful Missionary Baptist Church. She has served as the Youth Leader and Praise and Worship Leader for over 10 years. Her productions can be seen seasonal with cast and crew members of her church every year. She shares a message of hope every Monday with a live message entitled, "Take Your Power Back" via YouTube Yolanda E. Hanspard. She is also the proud Founder and CEO of Purple PUMPS Productions, LLC. She is married to her high school sweetheart and cheerleader, Byron Hanspard Sr., and is a proud mother of three sons-Byron Hanspard Jr. (B.J.), Bryon Hanspard and Bryson Hanspard. When she is not writing or directing plays, she enjoys watching football, bowling, singing, going to the movies, and spending time with her family. For booking information, upcoming events, or to connect with the author, please email yolanda@purplepumpsproductions.com and visit our website at purplepumpsproductions.com.
Lord, I Need Your Help! is a 112-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3198-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/lord-i-need-your-help/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/lord-i-need-your-help/
