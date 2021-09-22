"The MICRO Crusher Experts": Benefits of Senya Crusher's Technology
September 22, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsApex, North Carolina - Construction and excavation sites typically generate a massive amount of waste in the form of torn-out old concrete and other materials. Getting rid of all this waste is an important part of the job-but it also tends to be expensive and time-consuming. Conventional rock crushers are extremely pricey, in addition to being bulky and difficult to transport. In response to this all-too-common problem, Senya Tech has devised a portable rock crushing machine: the MICRO Crusher.
The MICRO Crusher provides construction and excavation crews with a number of advantages, such as:
The MICRO Crusher is a one-of-a-kind machine that combines convenience, cost-effectiveness, and fast processing speeds. Rob May, Senya Tech's Sales Director, explains the benefits of these high-quality machines: "As the costs of the aggregate supply chain and demo disposal continue to skyrocket while reliability of supply plummets, the value of our MICRO Crushers continues to dramatically increase daily. It's not a matter of 'if' but 'when' the small to mid-size contractor decides to crush for themselves with a MICRO Crusher if they are doing any volume at all in aggregate purchase and disposal."
The MICRO Crusher is available in four models: Senya 2, Senya 3, Senya 6, and Senya PP600. All were personally designed by Senya Tech's owner.
For more information about the MICRO Crusher, visit Senya Tech online at https://senyacrushers.com.
About Senya Tech
Since 1955, Senya Tech has designed, manufactured, and distributed high-quality rock crushers and conveyors. Senya Tech's product line includes MICRO Crushers, portable crushing plants, radial yard conveyors, and transfer conveyors. The company is based out of Apex, North Carolina.
