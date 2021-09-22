Salisbury, NC Author Publishes Dark Historical Romance
September 22, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSnowflake on a Spider's Web, a new book by Patti Laughlin Fogt, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Snowflake on a Spider's Web begins in 1939, wine country, Tokaj, Hungary, and ends in your heart. You will follow a young Jewish girl named Eva through her life and adventures. It is a love story during a horrific time. She finds herself to be a refugee in a new world that she did not expect to find. Her strength and courage are remarkable and inspiring.
About the Author
Patti Laughlin Fogt is a nurse at the Veteran's Administration Medical Center. She has worked in the COVID unit this past year. Her work is usually with rehabilitation patients. Fogt has two daughters. She enjoys camping, the beach, the mountains, and riding motorcycles. She records veterans' stories for the Library of Congress. She organizes bike rallies for veterans as well. This story came about due to a dream she had about it, a dream that compelled her to write it.
Snowflake on a Spider's Web is a 146-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4333-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/snowflake-on-a-spiders-web/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/snowflake-on-a-spiders-web/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us