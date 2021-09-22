Joppatowne, MD Author Publishes Children's Book
September 22, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Legend of Short Tail and the Magic Stone, a new book by Michael Kyle, has been released by RoseDog Books.
A love of wildlife and the outdoors was the key factor in Michael Kyle and his wife's purchasing an eleven-acre farm, which they turned into a horse farm, much like the one in The Legend of Short Tail and the Magic Stone. With the state park just down the road, where wildlife is protected, there are always plenty of animals running around. The deer graze in the field alongside the horses, and the American eagles fly on by to their way to the Susquehanna River to fish. The coyotes chase rabbits around, and raccoons try to break in the barn to get horse feed. Every day is a new adventure. The Legend of Short Tail and the Magic Stone is based on these adventures. Kyle watched the wildlife around his farm and turned these moments into wonderful stories of wildlife and human interactions. What can happen when a young couple on their honeymoon crosses paths with a fox with a magic stone? Travel through the present and the distant past in hopes of reuniting two young children with their parents. Exciting and easy to read, Kyle's mystical storytelling is sure to entertain and provide wonderment to children and adults of all ages.
The Legend of Short Tail and the Magic Stone is a 90-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4689-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-legend-of-short-tail-and-the-magic-stone/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-legend-of-short-tail-and-the-magic-stone/
