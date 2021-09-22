St. Clair Shores, MI Clinical Behavioral Health Professional Publishes Children's Book
September 22, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Grandma is Different, a new book by Dr. Cristela Thorne Mitchell, has been released by RoseDog Books.
My Grandma is Different invites young readers and their parents/guardians to engage in difficult conversations about Dementia. The author, Dr. Cristela Thorne Mitchell, is a clinical behavioral health professional with a wide spectrum of experience working with individuals and families. Her work encompassed a variation of age groups (pediatrics to geriatrics). Her personal journey as a mom, and as a daughter of a parent battling with Dementia, prompted her to write this illustrated book as a template to begin a conversation. Dr. Mitchell has observed many young children struggle to express their concerns, fears or feelings about their lack of understanding of certain illnesses and diseases. The intention here is to facilitate a conversation between children and the adults in their lives on the subject.
About the Author
Dr. Cristela Thorne Mitchell is a bilingual clinical behavioral health professional, instructor, presenter and author of several unpublished articles. Dr. Mitchell is a proud native of Panama, C.A. who migrated to the United States with her family at a very young age, and lived in New York for over 15 years. She obtained her Bachelor's degree from Manhattan College Riverdale, NY, her Masters in Social Work from Columbia University School of Social Work, and her Doctorate from Walden University School of Behavioral Sciences. Dr. Mitchell is married to her soul mate, and together they have a combined total of 5 young adult children, and 4 grandchildren.
My Grandma is Different is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7793-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-grandma-is-different/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/my-grandma-is-different/
Contact Information
