Aventura, FL Author Publishes Professional Development Time Management Book
September 22, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBlocks of Time: How to block your time, achieve great success, and…have fun in the process!, a new book by Dr. Linda M. Campbell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Are you ever overwhelmed with more tasks to complete than time to complete them? In this awe inspiring book, Campbell provides a practical solution to conquering time and task management challenges, using Blocks of Time.
Blocks of Time is a simplistic, actionable time allocation process using time blocks to achieve success in meeting daily, weekly, and long-term goals.
About the Author
Dr. Linda M. Campbell has over thirty years of education and business leadership experience. She is the founder and president of a consulting company specializing in education leadership development. During her extensive career, Dr. Campbell served in a myriad of education and business leadership positions, including secondary principal, higher education doctoral consultant, bank officer, and telecommunications market manager. She earned an Ed.D degree in Education Administration and Policy from George Washington University; a masters from the University of Maryland College Park in Education Policy, Planning and Administration; and an undergraduate degree in Business Education from Virginia State University. Dr. Campbell resides in South Florida with her husband.
Blocks of Time: How to block your time, achieve great success, and…have fun in the process! is a 88-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0872-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/blocks-of-time/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/blocks-of-time-how-to-block-your-time-achieve-great-success-and-have-fun-in-the-process/
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
