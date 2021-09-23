Sugar Land, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
September 23, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhat the Heck is Nanotech?, a new book by Dhiren Peña, has been released by RoseDog Books.
What the Heck is Nanotech? will provide young learners with a deeper understanding of nanotechnology – the science of atomic molecules and really small stuff. These small atoms have unique properties that can do very special things. Imagine pants that never get holes, stains, or smell - or shirts that can report your location and tell your body temperature. What if cars burned gasoline better to be less pollutive for the environment? How about being able to defy gravity by easily walking up a wall like a lizard?
Perfect for elementary school aged kids, this easy rhyming book explains nano-science and gives real world examples of the science applied in our everyday lives. This book includes teacher and home school tips, including a practical, hands-on experiment involving plants and easy-to-find items, and is a great addition to your STEAM curriculum. It includes a glossary with definitions of terms such as atom, fathom, nimble, swift, and brittle. Young kids will be engaged by the applied scientific concepts presented in this book. The prose has a melodic, rhyming quality that young readers will enjoy. Use What the Heck is Nanotech? to enrich your science program and topics today.
About the Author
Dhiren Peña is a Hispanic creative writer from Sugar Land, Texas. Creating English and Spanish lyrics for rap and reggaeton artists has given him a penchant for rhymes and repeatable scores, which is ideal for writing for a young audience. His style is melodious and simple, which inspires easy memorization and craveable repetition. He has spent his life inspiring young students to be their best, achieve their best, and to have lofty goals. His positive messages, especially those focused on staying in school and learning, have inspired many. Peña is a youth mentor and home building volunteer. He has spent countless vacation days helping families and homesteads around the Houston area recover from the devastating Hurricane Harvey flooding. He is an advocate for climate change and youth job skills and job corps training. What the Heck is Nanotech? is the first in a series of books designed to introduce STEAM concepts to young readers. His next book, Heroes of Nanotech, will highlight global leaders and innovators in the field of nanotechnology.
What the Heck is Nanotech?is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2127-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/what-the-heck-is-nanotech/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/what-the-heck-is-nanotech/
