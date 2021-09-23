FL Author Publishes Emotional Collection of Poetry
September 23, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Walk Across a Glass Ocean, a new book by James Cook, has been released by RoseDog Books.
A Walk Across a Glass Ocean is a collection of author James Cook's many thoughts racing through his head – thoughts on love, politics, society, and his emotions. Every word written on these pages flows from a broken and wounded place in his soul. A Walk Across a Glass Ocean is a journey into Cook's bipolar mind.
About the Author
James Cook is an unloved orphan, victim, and survivor of emotional physical and psychological maltreatment which festers in the property-stricken drug infested trenches of America's homicidal heartland. In the summer of 1990, he became a ward of the state at age twelve and stayed in eight foster homes, two group homes, juvenile hall, three mental hospitals, two drug rehabs, and the penitentiary.
Cook is not a famous or award-winning celebrity and does not possess any fancy titles or degrees. In fact he is what society deems sociably unacceptable, a felon. However, there is more to him than that and his mental issues. He is a devoted husband and loving father of three children, as well as a writer. Writing is his secret love and private escape. Without writing, Cook would not be here today. His freeform writing style speaks to his bipolar mind, which is like a box of chocolate; you never know what you're going to get.
A Walk Across a Glass Ocean is a 164-page hardback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4202-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-walk-across-a-glass-ocean/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/a-walk-across-a-glass-ocean/
