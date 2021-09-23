Edgewood, KY Author Publishes Political Commentary
September 23, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHOW OBAMA & THE DEMOCRATS MAY HAVE STOLEN THE 2012 ELECTION, a new book by Mark Steffen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When the numbers simply don't add up, it raises questions. How Obama and the Democrats May Have Stolen the 2012 Election examines those numbers and percentages from easily accessible public records and sources to illustrate how the Democrats used their tried-and-true playbook to secure "victory."
HOW OBAMA & THE DEMOCRATS MAY HAVE STOLEN THE 2012 ELECTION is a 162-page paperback with a retail price of $17.95 (eBook $12.95). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1537-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/how-obama-and-the-democrats-may-have-stolen-the-2012-election/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/how-obama-the-democrats-may-have-stolen-the-2012-election/
