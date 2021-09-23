What Customers Are Saying About Trousseau of Dallas Lingerie
Dallas, Texas – Trousseau of Dallas Lingerie makes high-quality items that can improve your confidence, boost feelings of empowerment, and change your overall perspective of yourself. Reading customer reviews and testimonials can help you gain greater insight into these benefits. Highlights from these reviews include:
"This was an incredible experience from beginning to end. The owner and her staff are caring and exceptionally knowledgeable about the products - from how it's made to the background of the companies. It's a boutique experience and I felt like a princess the whole time."
"Nothing short of incredible. As someone who is far from a size 2 and has Body Dysmorphic Disorder, I was very apprehensive about having to be fit for a corset for my wedding gown. From the initial conversation to follow-up text messages and ultimately my appointment, Nasrin, went above and beyond to care for me as if I were her only customer. It is difficult to put into words the concierge customer service Nasrin provides."
"Trousseau of Dallas is a must-visit spot in Dallas for women's lingerie. Nasrin helped me find what fit my body type and encouraged me to try different colors and styles. Her care and attention to detail are incredible and I was really impressed with the selection she had (all the bras I purchased were under $70 each). It was obvious that Nasrin loves what she does and knows what she's talking about. I'll never buy another bra anywhere else!"
To read more reviews about the positive impact of Trousseau of Dallas Lingerie and its owner Nasrin, check out the complete Google My Business profile.
About Trousseau of Dallas Lingerie
Trousseau of Dallas Lingerie is a family-owned lingerie boutique that offers a wide range of lingerie, bras, panties, accessories, and more. Nasrin, the owner, and an expert lingerie connoisseur is dedicated to finding the perfect pieces to make clients feel beautiful, empowered, and sexy. We offer personalized lingerie fittings and concierge service to ensure satisfaction.
Visit https://trousseauofdallas.com/ or call (214) 538-5161 to learn more and request a private appointment.
Contact Information
