The Law Office of Richard M. Kenny was recently nominated for and made a member of America's Best Attorneys "Top Personal Injury Law Firm" for 2022
September 24, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe Law Office of Richard M. Kenny was recently nominated for and made a member of America's Best Attorneys "Top Personal Injury Law Firm" for 2022. This award is only given to 1% of all law firms and attorneys, making it a testament to their knowledge and dedication to their clients and the law. America's Best Attorneys is an impartial third-party rating firm that creates 10 Best Lists in an effort to help those in need of an attorney find one who will provide them with the quality legal services they need.
The selection process for this recognition is rigorous, and only attorneys who meet its stringent criteria are nominated to receive it. To start, the organization and/or a fellow attorney or law firm will conduct research on the attorney or firm. They will consider a wide array of factors, including the attorney's online ratings, whether the attorney is in Good Standing in their State Bar, previous awards received, publications in their field, their activity in certain Professional Associations, their activity in the legal community, speaking engagements, seminars, or authoritative papers in their field, and more. After extensive vetting, the organization will select only the top 1% of attorneys and law firms to receive their award.
In addition to America's Best Attorneys Top Personal Injury Law Firm, Attorney Richard M. Kenny is a member of several notable organizations, including the Legends Society of Top Lawyers in the United States, Top 100 Trial Lawyers in America, and the National Association of Distinguished Counsel – Nations Top One Percent of Trial Attorneys.
Attorney Kenny is an active member of the community, having served as a 911 Victims Compensation Fund Volunteer, as well as a Sandy Relief Effort Legal Volunteer. Attorney Kenny has also taught as an adjunct professor at Long Island University, and is a guest speaker with New York Trial Lawyers.
Here at the Law Office of Richard M. Kenny, our firm prides itself on providing our clients with competent and aggressive legal representation when they need it most. A serious injury can derail a person's life for months, years, or sometimes forever. This is why we are so dedicated to fighting for our clients. If you are an accident victim in New York City, our Bronx personal injury lawyers are here to help. Contact us online or call us at 212-421-0300 to schedule your free initial consultation with our legal team today.
Contact Information
Richard Kenny
The Law Offices of Richard M. Kenny
(212) 421-0300
Contact Us
Richard Kenny
The Law Offices of Richard M. Kenny
(212) 421-0300
Contact Us